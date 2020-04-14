Jamie Foxx Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter, Annalise, 11, During Chat With Carmelo Anthony

Jamie Foxx does his best to raise daughter Annalise out of the limelight but his multi-talented little girl made a rare cameo during a YouTube live session with Carmelo Anthony.

Jamie Foxx, 52, gave fans a rare glimpse at his beautiful young daughter, Annalise, 11, during a YouTube live session with Carmelo Anthony, 35, on April 14. The Academy Award-winning actor went live with the NBA star during his What’s In Your Glass series and happily greeted Annalise as she played on the piano in the background which you can see below. Jamie’s daughter was dressed casually in a black sweatshirt with graphic design emblazoned on the front. She had her hair tied up in a sleek bun with not a single flyaway in sight. Jamie also wore a simple black hoodie and Carmelo wore a bright orange sweatshirt and black baseball cap.

“I know your daughter is in the background playing piano,” Carmelo said to Jamie as he sipped on a glass of red wine. “Hold on, let me show you,” the Ray star responded as he got up and headed over to where Annalise sat and tinkled away at the keys of a piano. “My daughter, you know what Melo we just keep on working. We out here playing. Say, ‘Hi right there,’ he said to Annalise as she waved hi to Carmelo and the legion of fans watching live. “Not only can she play, but she hoops too so shout out to the Melo fans,” Jamie gushed over his multi-talented daughter.

Annalise is Jamie’s daughter by former flame Kristin Grannis, and they’ve done their best to raise her out of the spotlight. That’s why it’s so surprising to see how much she’s grown over the last few years.

But earlier this year Jamie brought Annalise and his other daughter Corinne Foxx, 25, as his dates to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020. While not much is known about his former partner Kristin, the pair appear to have had an amicable split and remain good friends.