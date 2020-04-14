‘Empire’ Preview: Hakeem Refuses To Help Maya If She Doesn’t Sign The Annulment Papers

Hakeem is more than ready to get his marriage to Maya annulled but it’s not going to be that easy. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Empire,’ Hakeem gives her an ultimatum.

Hakeem just wants to get his marriage annulled and done with as quickly as he can. His lawyer tells him in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 14 episode of Empire that Maya should sign the annulment and NDA by the end of the day. Suddenly, Maya comes into the room wearing a “Just Married” shirt. She says she’s been working on her new demo “Mrs. Lyon.”

The lawyer leaves the room so Hakeem and Maya can have a little chat. Hakeem asks Maya what she wants from him. At the end of the day, she cares about her music career. “Nobody cares about me without you,” Maya adds. Hakeem wonders how people are supposed to take his acting and music seriously if she’s “acting a damn fool.” She begs for his help with her music. Hakeem says they’re “past that” at this point. He issues Maya an ultimatum: “Every day you refuse to sign. I’m dropping 100 grand.” Now that certainly gets her attention.

The synopsis for the April 14 episode reads: “Lucious continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s business missteps by way of Kelly Patel (guest star Pej Vahdat). Meanwhile, Cookie tries to relaunch BossyFest but is met with major obstacles from the ASAs. Also, Hakeem and Maya’s unlikely partnership proves to be beneficial and Becky celebrates her birthday.”

Unfortunately, Empire isn’t getting a proper final season. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the series had to cut its final season short. The series finale will now be the April 21 episode, two episodes short of its original 20-episode final season. Empire airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. FOX.