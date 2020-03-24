Andre continues to be haunted by Kingsley and takes things too far with Devon in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 24 episode of ‘Empire.’

Andre tells Treasure in this EXCLUSIVE Empire preview that she’ll be lip-syncing to a backup track for her next performances after her recent “setback.” Treasure refuses to lip-sync and says she has a “responsibility to my fans.” Andre tells his tailor to leave the room. When Andre looks in the mirror, Kingsley is there. “This isn’t a negotiation. Do as I say or you’ll be replaced,” Andre tells Treasure.

Treasure fires back and says what happened to her is Andre’s fault. Things begin to get heated. Devon chimes in and notes that they’re all on the same team. They need to work together and compromise on this. Andre snaps that he didn’t ask Devon for his opinion.

“Instead of worrying about Treasure, maybe you should focus on the other ladies in your life, like that gimp sister of yours,” Andre seethes. “Or Tiana. If you did, maybe Tiana wouldn’t be running back to my brother…” Before Andre can finish, Devon punches Andre in the face. Andre doesn’t waste any time punching Devon back, sending Devon crashing into a glass decanter.

The synopsis for the March 24 episode of Empire reads: “While on a road trip, Cookie, Candace, and Carol take a painful trip down memory lane, shedding light on their childhood and exposing heartbreaking secrets from the past. Lucious uses something special from the past to help give Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) her big break. Meanwhile, Maya hatches a scheme to generate more buzz for the Birth of an Empire movie and Teri becomes increasingly more fearful of Andre.” The final season of Empire airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.