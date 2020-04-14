Makeover alert! Bella Hadid debuted gray hair while in quarantine on April 14, and we’re loving her new look! The model showed off her fresh dye job in a cute TikTok video with her best friend!

Bella Hadid is looking glamorous during quarantine! The supermodel, 23, managed to dye her dark brown locks gray while hunkered down at home with her best friend Lauren Perez on Tuesday afternoon. The friends appear to be self-isolating together. Bella debuted her hair makeover on TikTok, and it appears as though her choppy, gray tresses have a hint of violet undertones.

“Hey, you think we look like twins? Well, we’re not,” said Bella and her BFF in unison in some sort of “sister challenge.” Her friend also modeled matching gray hair in the video. “You think we look like sisters? Well, we’re not. You think we look like cousins? Well, we’re not, we’re just best friends,” the smiling duo continued before they shared a hug at the end of the clip. Bella’s caption read, “Is it the gray hair?”

While many of us are dealing with hair and beauty battles due to the closure of salons and other “non-essential” businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bella seems to be doing just fine. It’s unclear how she managed to color her bob haircut, but we’re hoping she’ll spill the tea very soon. Either way, we’re loving her icy, gray locks!

(Video credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram)

Bella joined TikTok on March 22, aka, day nine of her self-isolation, she revealed in a post on Instagram. She uploaded her first TikTok to the her personal IG account and urged her 29 million followers to stay inside during the current global health crisis.

“I guess … follow … me … on … TikTok…. if you dare @babybella777 …… also, don’t forget to wash your hands,” Bella captioned the post. “As individuals, we are capable of so many things, especially working together to change the world! Let’s do our part and stay inside,” she continued.