Vanessa Bryant Mourns Kobe On ‘Mamba Day’ Nearly 3 Mos. After His Death: Losing Him Was ‘Senseless’

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Former United States player Mia Hamm, second from left, stands with former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Bianka Bella Bryant, before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif Ireland US Soccer, Pasadena, USA - 03 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Editor

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant on April 13, otherwise known as ‘Mamba Day’ — the date Kobe played in his last NBA game, ever.

Vanessa Bryant continues to celebrate the life and career of her late husband Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. The couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant also perished in the crash. Vanessa, 37, paid tribute to the Lakers legend on Mamba Day, April 13, which marks the date of Kobe’s last NBA game in purple and gold. She shared a near 5-minute video collage of highlights from Kobe’s iconic basketball career, including his “farewell” speech from his final game in 2016.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all,” Vanessa began, referencing her husband’s 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. “All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives,” she wrote about their four daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 9 months, and the late GiGi.

“He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author,” Vanessa continued, before she noted one of Kobe’s most proud jobs of all. “[He] coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy.”

(Video credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram)

Vanessa concluded with, “I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

Just one day prior to Mamba Day, Vanessa and her daughters celebrated their first Easter without Kobe. Vanessa shared photos of the girls in their Sunday best on social media.