Timothy Brown: 5 Things On NFL Running Back & ‘M.A.S.H.’ Actor Dead At 82

Timothy Brown, who was well known in both the sports and entertainment industry, has died at the age of 82.

Timothy Brown was one of those rare people that excelled in two totally different arenas of what it is to be a public persona. The former NFL running back, who was also an accomplished actor (he appeared in both the television and movie versions of M*A*S*H) died at the age of 82 on April 4th from complications with dementia according to reports. His career spanned many decades that also included him dabbling in the world of music and working as a correctional officer in Los Angeles in his later years.

Here are 5 things you should know about Timothy:

1: Midwest Beginnings. He grew up in Knightstown, Indiana, a town one hour east of Indianapolis. Timothy graduated from Morton Memorial High School in 1955 and later played college football at Ball State College in Muncie.

2: Football Legend. Timothy’s career in the professional football world began in 1959 when he was drafted into the NFL. He spent eight seasons with The Philadelphia Eagles and then one with The Baltimore Colts. He earned many accolades during his time on the field including being selected for the Pro Bowl three separate times and being a 2x NFL champion with the Eagles in 1960 and 1968. “Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

3: Lights, Camera, Action. He became a full-time actor following his retirement from football. Timothy’s memorable appearances included his role as Cpl. Judson in the 1970 movie M*A*S*H. He later starred in a half-dozen episodes of the first season of the M*A*S*H television series as Dr. Oliver Harmon “Spearchucker” Jones.

4: Music on my Mind. Timothy released five different singles while he was still playing for the NFL in the 1960’s. He also contributed vocals to the 1975 film Nashville which he appeared in.

5: Major Career Change. He worked as a corrections officer in Los Angeles later on his career before retiring and residing in Palm Springs, California.