Selena Gomez Turns All Those Busted Princes Into Frogs In Witchy Video For ‘Boyfriend’

The saying is, ‘you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find a prince,’ but Selena Gomez is done puckering up. An enchanting Selena turns the tables in her new spellbinding video.

Love can be many things. It can be a game. It can be a battlefield. It very well could be a chore. It also can the greatest thing ever. For Selena Gomez and her noted dating history, love has been and remains D) all of the above. She gets a little payback on all those “dead ends” in her new video for “Boyfriend.” In the visual, released Friday (Apr. 10), we see Selena stop by a local poker game to pick up a vial of something. After donning a trio of sexy outfits, she goes diving into the dating pool. After finding both the waters and her potential suitors a bit shallows, Selena pulls some “practical magic” and transforms all these would-be-princes into amphibians. Turns out that poker game was actually a coven of witches, and Selena is herself a mystical femme fatale. Better think twice before next you swipe-right, or you might end up catching flies.

“Boyfriend” is just one of three bonus songs that Selena released along with the deluxe version of her 2020 album, Rare. However, it’s the one with the most eye-grabbing title, due to the previously mentioned dating history. From her storied past with Justin Bieber to her brief romances with men like Taylor Lautner, Zedd, and The Weeknd, Selena’s status has made headlines for years. So, it’s no surprise that she tried to get ahead of the rabble and talk before dropping a song with such a title. “Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,'” she posted to her Instagram story on Apr. 6. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.”

“We wrote it long before our current crisis,” she added, referring to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. “But in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I’m personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now.”

Selena made a similar pledge when she released the video for “Dance Again.” Along with a video that saw her dance around in a white satin dress, Selena included a message in which she said, “A portion of the proceeds from Dance Again [branded] merchandise will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Her “Boyfriend” may not be about any specific person, but fans thought she was referencing her short-lived relationship with The Weeknd on “Souvenir.” Fans theorized that she reworked his “Call Out My Name” line om the chorus of her new song. “Calling your name, the only language I can speak,” she sings on the chorus, after making references to New York City (the city where she and The Weeknd spent most of their 10-month fling.)