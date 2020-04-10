‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Appears To Be Expecting 1st Child As GF Is Seen With Apparent Baby Bump

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint stepped out in London with his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, and it appeared the pair might be expecting their first child.

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, 31, and his longtime girlfriend, Angus, Thongs, And Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome, 28, might be expecting! The pair stepped out for a supply run at Whole Foods in North London on April 9, amid the coronavirus lockdown, and Georgia appeared to be sporting a growing baby bump. The couple, who have been dating since 2011, sparked wedding rumors in 2019 after they were spotted wearing matching rings, leading fans to believe they had secretly tied the knot. Although the pregnancy rumors have not been confirmed, if Georgia is indeed expecting, it would make the pair first-time parents. How exciting! HollywoodLife has contacted both Rupert and Georgia’s representatives for comment.

The couple looked super laid back when they stepped out of quarantine to stock up on groceries, and soak in the London sunshine. Rupert wore a black ensemble including a black tee and jeans, with dark sneakers, a navy blue jacket, and an army green baseball cap. Georgia wore a black graphic tee, black leggings and white sneakers. Her brunette tresses fell below her shoulders as she showed off her natural beauty, stepping out sans makeup.

The British actress is best known for playing Georgia Nicholson in the 2008 coming of age flick Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. At the time, Rupert was already a household name after starring as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, which wrapped in 2011. Since the series ended, he has starred in a number of TV shows, including Servant, Sick Note, and Snatch.

In Nov. 2019, Rupert was back in the spotlight after saying there were “sparks” between his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson, 29, and Tom Felton, 32. “There was always something,” Rupert told Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith while sitting down with his talk about his new Apple+ series The Servant. “There was a little bit of a spark,” the 31-year-old added between the actors who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy.

Rupert says he didn’t want to say anything at the time because they spent so many years together on set, though he does stand by that there “were some sparks” between Emma and Tom. Unfortunately they were just too young to really act on anything serious. “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” he added.