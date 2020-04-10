NeNe Leakes has been feuding with both Kandi Burruss and Wendy Williams. She decided to put the hate on hold to smile in hot Daisy Dukes while isolating at home.

There’s no doubt that for 52-year-old, NeNe Leakes has a bangin’ body. She was able to rock a pair of distressed Daisy Duke shorts while at home in Atlanta during the coronavirus lockdown. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked so darn good she had to share it with the world, posting the backyard pic to her Instagram on Apr. 10. The short-shorts showed off NeNe’s long, toned legs as she smiled away in the photo.

Nene paired the shorts with a long-sleeved blouse with swirls of various blues and purple coloring. She tied it at her waist to show off a bit of midriff. She wore a matching cap over her long blonde wig, which helped give her overall look a bit of a boho vibe. NeNe stood next to her backyard pool, looking ever so youthful in the outfit. It also helps that she has flawless skin to go with her killer body.

“It’s a beautiful day at Casa Leakes! They say that heat can kill the virus! Let’s hope it’s doing that for the ATL and the rest of the world right now,” she captioned the photo. Well, heat can’t kill the virus as seen by deadly COVID-19 outbreaks in warm equatorial countries such as Ecuador. But at least NeNe was able to get outside and get some sunshine during quarantine. Vitamin D is good for the body and the spirit, and hopefully will put NeNe in a better mood because she’s been in the middle of some nasty feuds lately.

First she upset talk show host Wendy Williams, 55, by calling her late on Friday Apr. 3 and attempting to “ambush” her to be on RHOA. She tried to get Wendy to FaceTime her, then attemped to have a call with Wendy taped for the show. Wendy already did that once this season, and recalled the conversation on her daytime talk show from home, where she said NeNe was being loud and invasive. She also called being part of the Housewives “slumming” and she wasn’t about to help NeNe out for a second time. She hung up on the Bravo star, who hasn’t called Wendy back to apologize. Which Wendy seemed pretty miffed about.

Then she seemed to go in on co-star Kandi Burruss, 43, for getting a fourth Bravo spinoff from RHOA. NeNe’s upset she hasn’t been able to sell even one show to Bravo featuring herself and her family, and called Kandi “thirsty” without naming her by name during an Apr. 8 IG live with pal Tamar Braxton. “Why one person gets to do a show every season after our show, it’s weird.To me it looks really shady for one person season after season after season and none of these other girls gets to do anything. It feels like someone is afraid that they would be bigger than you are. A threat basically, which is so ridiculous and so thirsty of them. It makes no sense to me,” she ranted. Kandi posted the video to her IG page and responded, “I don’t understand the shade towards me. I stay in my lane & I’m not blocking anyone.”