Kathie Lee Gifford, 66, Shows Off Her Natural Curls On ‘Today’ Show While Quarantined

Kathie Lee Gifford, 66, showed off her natural curls when she appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna via livestream from Florida. The former talk show host spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the April 10 episode of the morning show, about how she’s been spending her downtime while social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. “I’m down here in Florida with no hairdryer,” she revealed, showing off her gorgeous, natural waves. “My children insisted on sending me here because I’m old. Old people go to Florida.”

The 66-year-old revealed that she’s in quarantine with her daughter Cassidy, 26, her fiancé Ben Wierda and his family. “If you’ve gotta be quarantined, it ain’t bad here,” she said. “It’s quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody in cramped quarters or maybe for those in cold weather.” Nevertheless, Kathie admitted she was looking forward to “normalcy” again. “I’ve never been normal or had a normal life but my own normal,” she said.

Kathie, who used to co-host Today with Hoda, also explained how “frustrated” she felt about no longer being on the air with a platform “give comfort” to people. “I haven’t been able to be a part of the healing. I remember when I left [Live With Regis and Kathie Lee] and then 9/11 happened, that was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people,” she said. “So I’m happy to be with you guys today.”

It was lovely joining @HodaAndJenna this morning to catch up and talk about my oratorio playing on @KLOVERadio on Easter at 10am EST! pic.twitter.com/QsClgVgnyo — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) April 10, 2020

The mom-of-two also dished on the new musical projects she’s been working on while under lockdown, revealing that she will broadcast three new oratorios for an Easter Sunday special titled The Way, which will air on the Christian radio station KLOVE. “I feel like the Lord landed on my heart and this is a time where people need hope and healing,” she said. “My prayer is that they will bless people. They will give them hope and healing and comfort, and that’s all we can hope for.”