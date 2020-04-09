Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Kobe As His New Book Becomes A Best Seller: ‘Mamba Strikes Again’

Vanessa Bryant posted the sweetest message about late husband Kobe Bryant’s best-selling book. Vanessa said Kobe would have been ‘so proud’ to see this achievement, which comes 2 months after his tragic death.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, will always support Kobe Bryant and his legacy. Following the news that Kobe’s new book, The Wizenard Series: Season One, became a New York Times best seller, Vanessa posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. “5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again,” she wrote. “My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!”

The children’s book was published posthumously on March 31. Kobe was so excited about this next phase of his career. Back in Nov. 2019, Kobe posted about his set of children’s books on Instagram. “I created @Granity Studios as a way of teaching valuable life lessons to the next generation. Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do,” he wrote.

Kobe never got to see The Wizenard Series published. Kobe tragically passed away at the age of 41 on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 others. His death left the entire world in mourning. Not only was he an NBA legend, but he was also just getting started with his second act. Kobe won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for Dear Basketball.

In addition to his best-selling book, Kobe was also posthumously elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Following the announcement, Vanessa talked about the achievement in a rare interview on ESPN. “It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we’re extremely proud of him,” Vanessa said, with daughter Natalia, 17, sitting by her side. “Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate. But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”