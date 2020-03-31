Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe As His New Book’s Released With Inspiring Message For Young Athletes

Vanessa Bryant took promoted her late husband Kobe Bryant’s new book ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’, which is set to bring on imaginations in the world of sports.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, is honoring her husband Kobe Bryant two months after his death by promoting the new book he created, The Wizenard Series: Season One on Instagram. The loving wife of the late basketball star shared a promo video clip that shows the cover of the book, which is written by Wesley King, on Mar. 31, the same day as the book’s release. “SOMETIMES WINNING MEANS DEFEATING YOURSELF,” it reads across the bottom of the clip, which also includes a black and white image of a basketball hoop and a young boy with a basketball.

Vanessa also shared her own personal message as a caption to the post. “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW.🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡#KobeBryant #GranityStudios #Kobeinc,” her message read.

The new Wizenard book is the latest installment of the series, which helps to teach kids lessons by combining Kobe’s love of basketball with the Harry Potter franchise. The first installment, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, was released in 2019 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. The books have been published by Kobe’s own Granity Studios, which Vanessa mentioned in her caption. The company also published his Academy Award-winning short film, Dear Basketball.

Before his tragic death from a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in late Jan., Kobe shared an Instagram post about Granity Studios and how much it meant to him. “I created Granity Studios as a way of teaching valuable life lessons to the next generation. Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do,” he wrote in the caption for a Nov. 2019 pic that showed him posing and smiling while surrounded by books.