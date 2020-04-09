‘RHONJ’ Stars Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Ignored Social Distancing Order For Dad’s Memorial

Following the death of their beloved dad, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga ignored social distancing and got their families together for a heartfelt goodbye tribute.

With gatherings of 10 or more people prohibited during the coronavirus lockdown and social distancing ordered, Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga bent the rules when it came time for their beloved dad’s memorial. Since it’s impossible to have a big funeral during the pandemic, they had a simple goodbye ceremony involving Giacinto Gorga‘s seven grandkids. He passed away on Apr. 3 at 76-years-old and the family wanted to give him a proper and timely farewell.

“Despite the social distancing orders, it was really important for them to all come together and celebrate Nonno as a family. It’s such unfortunate timing, but the family really all wanted to be together and couldn’t imagine being apart,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Teresa, 47, shared an Instagram video of her four daughters with estranged husband Joe Giudice: Gia, 19, Melania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 along with Joe, 41, and Melissa Gorga‘s three kids Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9, dressed in black and releasing doves from a decorated basket to the tune of Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiro.” Tre captioned the video, “Today we set you free, fly high to Mommy.” Joe also posted it with the same caption.

“Teresa and Joe had been seeing each other at the hospital before their dad actually passed even during social distancing. They didn’t want him to be alone. The kids and everyone else had been apart since Melissa has been in quarantine with her family,” our insider explains. The memorial was the first time the cousins were able to see each other since the coronavirus lockdown went into effect.

“The plan is for the family to have something in the future to honor Nonno. It’ll be in New Jersey when the coronavirus pandemic is over and it’s safe so everyone can celebrate his life. So many of Teresa’s friends had a relationship with her father and loved him,” our insider adds. “It’s been hard being apart from so many people during this time and she’s thankful to have her daughters. Everybody is doing the best they can and it’s all day by day.”