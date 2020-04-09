Kyle Richards Hilariously Invites Jessica Simpson To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Her ‘Housewife’ Joke

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share funny past and present pics of herself being a ‘housewife’ and Kyle Richards was quick to leave an invitation for her to join her show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

Jessica Simpson, 39, was officially invited to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by none other than cast mate Kyle Richards! The 51-year-old reality star took to the comment section of the singer’s latest post, which included a pic of her on the cover of a 2003 issue of Rolling Stone magazine labeling her as “Housewife of the Year” along with a pic of her now. In the cover pic, Jessica can be seen looking great in a white tank top, underwear, and heels while holding a Swiffer mop as her long hair flows and in her present pic, she is also holding a Swiffer mop but is less glamorous by wearing sweats, slippers and an up-do with a cloth headband wrapped around it. “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days,” Jessica captioned the post, poking fun at herself before Kyle’s invitation came into play. “Yesss! Come join #RHOBH,” she responded along with a diamond and smiling emoji.

Although Kyle’s response wasn’t an actual invitation from producers, it was definitely a cause for a laugh and many fans reacted to the idea. “Omg that would be amazing!” one fan wrote about Jessica joining the RHOBH cast. “Jess on RHOBH would be EVERYTHING of the sort,” another wrote. “Wait that could be entertaining,” a third fan agreed.

Jessica has yet to answer whether or not she’d be interested in joining the popular Bravo show but considering the fact that she is married to Eric Johnson, 40, and they have three kids together, we could totally see it!

When Jessica isn’t having fun with past and present pics on Instagram, she’s spending time with her kids, including Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and one-year-old Birdie. On Mar. 18, right before Birdie’s first birthday, the doting mom posted a pic of the blonde-haired tot in her crib and it was adorable to see. “Everyone say nighty nite to the sun because tomorrow I’m turning 1 💫⭐️💫 #BIRDIEMAE,” her caption for the pic read.