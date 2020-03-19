Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Pic Of Daughter Birdie On Her 1st Birthday — See Precious Instagram

Caution… so much cuteness ahead! Jessica Simpson posted the most adorable photo of her daughter Birdie for her 1st birthday.

Jessica Simpson, 39, provided a much needed break from all the Coronavirus news going on by sharing a precious Instagram photo of her baby girl Birdie right before she turned 1 years old on Wednesday, March 18. “Everyone say nighty nite to the sun because tomorrow I’m turning 1,” she captioned the snap while writing as if she was the youngster herself. Birdie looked directly into the camera as she held onto the railing in a matching pajama outfit that was adorned with gold stars all over. Fans lined up Jessica’s comments section with Happy Birthday wishes for her baby girl with one commenting on how much she resembles her older brother Ace, 6. The “Irresistible” singer shares Birdie, Ace and eldest child Maxwell, 7, with husband Eric Johnson, 40.

Jessica and Eric welcomed their third child on March 19, 2019. She first revealed the joyous baby news that they were expecting in September 2018. The former Fashion Star judge stunned the world when she was able to lose a whopping 100 pounds only six months after giving birth to Birdie. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she revealed in September 2019.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined,” her personal trainer Harley Pasternak, 45, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in October 2019 on what her diet consistent of in order for Jessica to lose that amount of weight.

Jessica made waves earlier this year for a much different reason when she dropped her memoir Open Book in February. It was filled with juicy details about her life including her marriage and divorce from ex-husband Nick Lachey, 46. Her adoring brood was there to support their mother during her book tour as they joined her during her stop in New York City on February 4.