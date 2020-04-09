Bebe Rexha Miraculously Erased Her Own Dark Circles With Makeup & Fans Are Blown Away

Bebe Rexha showed off her skincare and makeup routine in a new 18-minute quarantine video, and we’re definitely taking notes!

Bebe Rexha, 30, just revealed the ultimate beauty trick! The New York City native appeared in a new “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, and showed off just how to conceal those dark, under eye circles. “Hello! It’s Bebe. I’m here in my bathroom at my house with my dark circles and all and I’m going to give you my beauty routine from start to finish,” she began in the clip, which was posted on Wednesday, April 8.

The Expectations singer admitted that she’s struggled with dark circles under her eyes for years — but revealed she had found a solution to her problem by using the right mix of products. “The one thing I found hard working with a lot of other makeup artists for me was getting rid of my dark circles, or some discoloration that I might have,” Bebe revealed, showing off her makeup-free face to the camera.

One of her solutions? A color corrector, which effectively cancels out the dark tone of the circles (or whatever you out it on top of). Squeezing out the peach-tinged product on her hand, Bebe began applying the product with her trusty blue Beauty Blender. “I’m going to add it it to the spots I want to get rid of darkness,” she explained while applying it under her eyes. “What this is going to do is it’s going to counteract the darkness underneath the eyes. When we put a concealer on top, it’s going to look like my skin color. It’s going to be awesome!” To set the product, Bebe used her favorite pressed powder by La Mer. “I like to apply the powder to the under eye area so that when we apply the concealer, it doesn’t move all over the place,” she shared as she used the back of her Beauty Blender.

While color correctors are definitely magic, they go hand-in-hand with with the right concealer! “My favorite thing that I’ve ever used called concealer is called Shape Tape by Tarte!” Bebe exclaimed, holding up four tubes of the clear and magenta tube. “We’re going to take the medium color and you want to get underneath the eye. My number one thing is that when you put this on is you have to work around your face,” she explained.

After a superb blending job, Bebe’s dark circles miraculously disappeared! The singer went on to detail the rest of her skincare and beauty routine — which included the rose face mist and face roller from Madonna‘s line MDMA — as well as a serum and moisturizer by luxe La Mer.