’90 Day Fiance’s Anny & Robert Expecting 1st Child Following Engagement Within 8 Hrs. of Meeting

Congratulations are in order for ’90 Day Fiance’ stars Anny & Robert! The couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

90 Day Fiance stars Anny and Robert are expecting their first bub! The reality TV couple made the announcement on April 9, sharing the happy news that the 30-year-old Dominican Republic native would be a first-time mom. 41-year-old Robert, a rideshare driver from Winter Park, Florida, proposed to her just eight hours after the pair met for the first time. The couple connected on Facebook, and met when Robert travelled to Anny’s home country on a cruise. She described her pregnancy as “gift from God” in her Instagram announcement.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby,” she captioned the sweet post showing her tummy and a sonogram. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.” The pair were married on the season finale of the most recent season of the TLC reality series, and it was revealed Anny has already become a mother figure to Robert’s young son Bryson. The dad also has four other children, with four different women, although Bryson is the only child who lives with him.

Fans of the couple can watch the moment they discovered they were expecting on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? streaming on April 12. The pair are also appearing in the spinoff series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which will follow more than 40 of the most popular cast members from the franchise’s six-year history filming themselves while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

In other 90 Day Fiance news, fan-favorites Jorge Nava, 31, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 24, revealed that they’re breaking up. Jorge, through his lawyer, confirmed that that couple had split and claimed his losing 128-pounds in prison was the prime suspect behind the pending divorce. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.” The 90 Day Fiancé star claimed that when photos of his transformation surfaced in November 2019, that’s when it all fell apart.