’90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava Confirms Split From Anifisa & Claims 128 Lb. Weight Loss Led To Breakup

After shedding nearly half his body weight in prison, ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Jorge Nava says his wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko suddenly ‘didn’t want anything to do’ with him, and confirmed they’re getting divorced.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” Jorge Nava, 31, said of his soon-to-be ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 24, in an interview with In Touch. Jorge, through his lawyer, confirmed that they’re breaking up and claimed that his losing 128-pounds in prison was the prime suspect behind the pending divorce. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.” The 90 Day Fiancé star claimed that when photos of his transformation surfaced in November 2019, that’s when it all fell apart. “I believe so because at that very moment in time, that’s when she blocked my phone calls, and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her. She did tell me like right off the bat, like the day after, that she didn’t want anything to do with me and that it was over.”

As it is with any reality-television couple, it’s not that clean-cut. Jorge, in a March interview with TMZ, said he planned to divorce Anfisa after he’s released from prison, claiming she “abandoned [him] while he’s been doing time, and ran off to be with another guy.” After that interview, Anfisa broke her silence about the impending split. “Jorge and I were on the verge of divorce before he went to prison, but once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” she told In Touch.

“However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy,” she added. “I knew I had to end it, and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released. … I’m surprised to see him saying that I ‘abandoned’ him. I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

Jorge and Anfisa’s “genuine” relationship was first introduced to the world on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. Anfisa moved to the United States from Russia on a K-1 visa to marry Jorge, and their wedding was documented on the TLC show, and on seasons 2 and 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. In July 2018, Jorge was arrested in Arizona after police found 293 pounds of marijuana in his car. He began his two-year prison sentence in September 2018. His release date was supposed to be Aug. 10, 2020, but he’s reportedly eligible to be released into community supervision 90 days earlier than that.