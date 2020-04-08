Selena Gomez Rocks Plunging, Sparkling Gown To Promote New ‘Rare’ Deluxe Songs

Selena Gomez got her fans hyped about her new song ‘She’ by playing them a sneak peek — and looking gorgeous while doing so!

Here “She” comes! Selena Gomez surprised fans with a double whammy on Instagram: a gorgeous photo, and a snippet of one of her new songs off the Rare deluxe album. Selena’s April 8 post shows the superstar posing in a Polaroid-style shot, looking like a disco queen in a sexy getup. The multi-hyphenate is rocking a dangerously plunging, petal pink gown, covered in clear sequins. She paired the slinky number with a silver necklace and bubblegum pink lipstick. Ready for a surprise? If you click on Selena’s pic, you can hear a clip from “She”, one of Selena’s new tracks. The heavy bass riff and funky vibe perfectly suits her retro outfit. She captioned the post with what fans assume is a lyric from the song: “Oh baby you’re enough to get you out of this place.” You can see Selena’s sultry photo and listen to “She” by clicking HERE.

So obviously, the Selenators are going into full freakout mode on Instagram and Twitter after seeing Selena’s post. “IM GONNA LITERALLY BARF RN,” one fan wrote about their level of excitement, pretty much encapsulating everyone’s feelings. “Hey angel you’re sooooooo Rare😍😍😍,” one slick guy wrote, throwing back the title of Selena’s album at her. “QUEEEEEN YOU LOOK GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS!!! WE’RE SO READY TO BE FED MOM,” a Selenator pretty much screamed on Twitter. And potentially the best response of all: this fan who expressed their by joy using an Arthur meme. Selena has another new song called called “Boyfriend” coming out, and she actually had to address her love life with fans before it drops.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend.’ It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy,” Selena wrote on Instagram. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities.” And that’s that!

Rare (Deluxe) drops Friday, April 9.