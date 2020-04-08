‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Reveals Her Mom Is Missing: ‘Pray For My Mother’s Safe Return’

Sheree Whitfield had a plea for fans: pray for her missing mother, Thelma Ferguson. This is ‘the longest’ Sheree’s elderly mom has ever ‘gone without reaching out to anyone.’



Sheree Whitfield, 50, has been looking for her mother for more than two weeks. The former star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now asking for the prayers of her nearly one million Instagram followers after family members last saw Thelma Ferguson, 77, in her home base of Sandy Springs, GA on March 23, according to WSB-TV. “Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks. I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family,” Sheree wrote in an emotional Instagram message on April 8, alongside a photo of her missing mother.

Sheree revealed that taking announced trips is not unusual for her mother — but not for this long. “Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends,” she continued in the post’s caption. “Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”

While Sheree continues to work with police, she’s now asking “that everyone” prays for her mother’s “safe return home” and to “call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923” if you have any information. You can also email the detective in charge of Sheree’s mother’s case at @rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

Sheree left RHOA ahead of the Bravo show’s eleventh season in 2018. Sheree may no longer hold a peach, but that didn’t stop her Bravo family from sending their love to the worried daughter in her comments section. “Oh no!! I’m praying for her safe return!” Kandi Burruss wrote, and Shamea Morton commented, “I’m sorry to hear this sis…Praying for her safe return.” Sheree is currently quarantining at home in Atlanta, where she filmed a TikTok to the viral song “Bored In The House” with her son Kairo Whitfield, 24, and daughter Kaleigh Whitfield, 21.