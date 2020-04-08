Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal How They’re Keeping Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, Entertained In Quarantine

Ciara and Russell Wilson appeared live on Jimmy Fallon’s virtual talk show, but it was Jimmy’s daughter who stole the spotlight when she lost her tooth and crashed the interview.

Proud parents Ciara, 34, and Russell Wilson, 31, appeared live on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon, 45, to talk all things parenting amid the coronavirus outbreak. The couple appeared via livestream on the April 7 episode of the show and looked super cozy as they snuggled up to each other beside a fireplace in their California home. “We’ve realized there’s nothing we can’t do at this point,” the mom-of-two said. “We’re teachers assistant, Zoom class-ing it up, which has been really fun.” The couple, who have a baby on the way, share a daughter Sienna, 2, and five-year-old son, Future, who Russell helps co-parent. The NFL star joked that he’s now a gym teacher, telling Jimmy, “I’m coaching football, baseball, basketball.”

Along with “cooking” and “dog grooming”, Ciara has been keeping the family busy with dance lessons. “How are Russell’s moves on the dance floor?” Jimmy asked her, to which she replied, “He’s got his nice little, he’s a good pocket dancer … He’s got his nice little groove that he goes to and he does it very well.” Russel then chimed in, “Hey, I’m in the pocket, you know what I’m saying?” before adding that he’s also become a celebrity hair stylist by “helping with all of Ciara’s wigs.”

As much as we love the adorable duo, it was Jimmy’s adorable daughter Winnie who stole the show when she crashed the interview to proudly tell her dad that she lost her tooth. “Daddy I lost my tooth,” the six-year-old exclaimed. On the other end of the line, Ciara and Russell congratulated the adorable youngster, “That’s so awesome,” Ciara said, “Congratulations.” Winnie revealed that her mom Nancy Juvonen, 52, put string around her tooth to pull it out, and Ciara shared that her son Future lost his first tooth after his sister accidentally bumped him with her arm.

Earlier in the week, Ciara joked, “What is happening to my child?”, in an Instagram clip posted April 1. “Quarantine day number 20. Actually there’s no more marking these days, we just call it quarantine.” Sienna didn’t seem to care as she happily giggled while riding up and down on her mommy’s back. “Oh my god mommas, what are we going to do?”, the “Goodies” songstress then said to the camera in a fit of desperation. “WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE GOING TO DO MOMMAS… cuz this is turnt!”