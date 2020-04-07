Kylie Jenner is social distancing from her family so she did the next best thing — getting up close and personal with her mom Kris’ wax figure. She picked it’s nose then kissed her mom’s doppelgänger.

Kylie Jenner must be getting lonely, wanting to touch her mom Kris Jenner, 63, amid self-distancing. Instead she did the next best thing and got up close with her mom’s Hollywood Wax Museum figure that the matriarch had made especially for her. Kris keeps it next to the bar at her house, which includes a replicated Dolce and Gabbana black sequin tuxedo suit to look exactly like her. It’s so lifelike that Kylie paid the figure a visit on Apr. 6 and shared the video to her Instagram stories of her doing all sort of loving…and also somewhat gross things to Kris’ wax twin.

The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul must have broken quarantine to go her mom’s house, but appeared to keep with the self-distancing recommendations as there was no one else in the video. Instead she saddled up to Kris’ wax figure and proceeded to pick at her nose with Kylie’s newly acrylic-free short nails. She included a filter that gave her some cute freckles as she picked away, then held the figure’s head close to her cheek.

In another video, Kylie showed a super close-up look at the figure’s face as she dragged her fingers across it. It’s so incredibly lifelike it’s almost scary. In the final video she rubbed her cheek next to the figure’s cheek and she planted a gentle kiss on it, just like she might on her actual mom if contact were allowed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The wax figure is modeled after the same one that Madam Tussauds made of Kris and all her daughters which they debuted at their NYC location on May 14, 2019. At the time Kris showed the figures off in an Instagram story and wrote, “We look so real. Fabulous. Thank you Madame Tussauds. What an honor.”

Kris liked it so much she had one made of herself to keep at her Hidden Hills estate. She reportedly keeps it next to a bar inside her house. The last time we saw the figure, her daughter Kim Kardashian was showing it off in Dec. 2019. The figure was seated in a director’s chair next to the bar while the 38-year-old gave and up close and personal Instagram stories tour of how accurate it is. “You guys have no idea how real this looks. It’s insane. It’s exact — down to the little mark she has,” Kim explained, pointing to a beauty mark on its chin. “This is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is,” she added.