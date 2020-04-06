‘Families Of The Mafia’ 1st Look: Karen Gravano Urges Daughter, 20, Not To Make The ‘Mistakes’ She Did

Check out an EXCLUSIVE look at the first 10 minutes of MTV’s new docu-series, ‘Families of the Mafia,’ which stars former ‘Mob Wives’ star, Karen Garavano.

Four years after the finale of Mob Wives, Karen Gravano is back on television for a new six-part docu-series on MTV called Families of the Mafia. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the first ten minutes of the series’ premiere episode, which features Karen sitting down with her 20-year-old daughter, Karina Seabrook, for a chat about Karen’s father, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, who was released from prison in 2018. Karen and Karina also discuss Karina’s college plans, and Karen urges her to stay on track to avoid making the same mistakes as the rest of the family.

“When I was in the streets, your grandfather told me…you’re going to f*** your life up,” Karen explains. “Everything that he ever told me came true.” Sammy, who was formerly the underboss of the Gambino crime family, has been living out west since his prison release, while Karen and Karina are in New York, so Karen suggests a trip to Arizona to visit him, and Karina agrees. “I haven’t always had the relationship with my grandfather that I wish I could’ve because he’s been in prison practically my whole life,” Karina admits. “But I’m older now, so I hope I can understand a little more about who he is.”

Karina assures her mom that she raised her right and promised her that she’ll make the “right decisions.” However, Karen is clearly still concerned. “I just want you to make the right decisions,” she tells Karina. “That’s what mothers do.”

Families of the Mafia also stars the O’Toole family, the LaRocca family and the Augustine family. The series will follow the families as they strive to make better lives for their children and make decisions about whether or not to “embrace their families’ legacies or break generational curses.” The series premieres on Thurs., April 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV.