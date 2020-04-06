Jax Taylor Tweets Shade At Kim Kardashian Quarantine Update & Fans Clap Back

Jax Taylor thought there were more important things to do than learn how Kim Kardashian and her family are ‘managing while social distancing.’ Kim’s army reminded the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star of Kim’s many contributions!

As Kim Kardashian would say, “Don’t be rude!” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans didn’t take kindly to Jax Taylor’s tone when he tried to diss Kim’s interview on The View. “TOMORROW: @KimKardashian West joins us from Los Angeles to discuss how her family is managing while social distancing,” the talk show’s Twitter account posted on March 30. Jax responded in a shady tweet, “Why? Who cares. What about the rest of the world. This is dumb.”

Well, if Jax tuned into the interview, the Vanderpump Rules star would’ve learned that Kim announced that she’s looking at ways to utilize her SKIMS shapewear and KKW Fragrance companies to make “medical-grade masks” and sanitizer “that would be helpful in the hospitals” (her husband, Kanye West, is doing the same with his Yeezy factories). Fans weren’t happy with Jax’s dismissive tweet, reminding him of the efforts that Kim has invested not only into the battle against the coronavirus crisis, but prison reform as well.

“Watch the show ( the View) before you give your opinion. Kim is donating a million, and also helping people who are incarcerated for small offenses. She is actually using her celebrity to help,” one person tweeted, referring to Kim’s new documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, in addition to Kim’s recent announcement that SKIMS will be donating $1 million to “families affected by COVID-19.” Other fans wanted to know what Jax has been doing to give back to the community, like one person who tweeted, “Actually if u bothered to listen she is using her skims factories to make medical PPE as is Kanye in his Yeezy factories !! What u doing @mrjaxtaylor or any of u ?????” A third person — who was actually a fan of Jax’s — pointed out, “I care! I love reality tv and I watch her show and yours. Just like how I watch what you are up to on Instagram, WWHL, etc. I will watch Kim in what she puts out for the world also.”

If Jax missed the memo on Kim’s contributions, he is preoccupied with his worries over the current state of the world. In fact, it’s the very reason he doesn’t want his wife Brittany Cartwright, 31, to become pregnant right now, which he revealed on the March 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live: At Home. “Obviously with this whole virus thing…I watch a lot of Walking Dead and a lot of these TV shows, and I see these women getting pregnant and these pandemic TV shows. I’m so scared,” Jax admitted to Andy Cohen. He added, “If she gets pregnant, like what if we need to go to a hospital and we can’t. I think the worst. I’m so scared with the way the world is right now to go to the hospital.”