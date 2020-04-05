‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson’s Trainer Paulina Stein Reveals Reality Star’s 1400 Calorie A Day Diet

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson looks amazing thanks to her trainer Paulina Stein who’s opening up about the reality star’s diet secrets and slip ups during quarantine.

Real Housewives Of Orange County star Emily Simpson’s body struggles were a part of a large story line during season 14. Although production on season 15 took an unexpected pause due to the Coronavirus epidemic happening around the world, she’s still being held accountable with thanks to her trainer, Paulina Stein, though she has had to alter her plan. “I did have her on like 1400 to 1600 calories a day diet based off her height, her weight, etc., but you know, it’s going to be different during quarantine because she’s not burning as much,” Paulina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 2. “She’s snacking, which is totally normal. Everybody else is too. Everybody’s body is completely different. What works for Emily might not work for you.”

While everyone is spending their quarantine time at home with their loved ones, Paulina has made it a priority to check-in on Emily and keep her moving, noting that she’s going to give into cravings due to the stresses of the world like anyone else. “There’s going to be times where she slips up,” Paulina admitted. “It’s a normal part of life, but it’s just learning to get back on track. If you know you’re going to be eating a lot, let’s hold the drinking down a little bit. So it’s just counterbalancing it. She’ll get back on track and she knows she’s good at the consistency aspect of it, but it’s just picking and choosing a little bit of this, a little bit of that. And she’ll be totally fine. But it’s totally normal with her production, with what she does, she’s going to have slip ups and she’ll get right back on track after.”

Though diet is a huge part of the weight loss battle, there’s also exercise, and Paulina has been virtually working out with Emily on social media multiple times a week [which is how the two actually met!], including doing a demo for HollywoodLife! All of this is clearly helping the mother-of-three regain her focus during this time after dropping a hard earned 15 pounds in 2019. “If you’re sitting on your couch during the quarantine, and you’re not working or doing other things, it’s hard to motivate yourself to get up and get moving,” Paulina said. “So I feel like just having that encouragement, “Come on Emily, we can do this. Let’s get online.” Texting her at six in the morning saying, “Hey, do you want to do a live workout today?’ And her telling me no and me telling her, you don’t have a choice, it the best option for her.”

And have no fear if you’re like many other people out there afraid of gaining the coveted quarantine 15 as Paulina has some great tips on how to avoid putting yourself in harm’s way. “I think the biggest thing is taking a piece of paper in the morning, putting it on your kitchen counter or on your table, somewhere where you see it and write down your goals for the day, whether that be walk for 30 minutes, walk to the end of the street and back,” Paulina explained. “Choose healthier alternatives and stop baking. I feel like a lot of the time during quarantine, people are like, “Oh, you know, I’m going to bake because I’m bored.” That’s one of the things you wouldn’t do if you weren’t in quarantine. So it’s just trying to live as normal life as possible in the not so normal circumstances.”