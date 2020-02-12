Emily Simpson highlighted her incredible figure and recent weight loss in a bodycon dress! The ‘RHOC’ star posed for photos with her adorable family on the beach.

Emily Simpson, 55, participated in a family photo shoot on the beach, and we can’t help but marvel at how fabulous The Real Housewives of Orange County star looked! The Bravo star dressed up her gorgeous curves in a royal blue dress that accentuated her hourglass figure, as seen in pictures shot by photographer Stephanie Walker. Emily shared one of these photos for her Instagram fans on Feb. 12, which showed the doting mom holding hands with her four-year-old twin boys, Luke and Keller. Gushing over her close bond with her sons, Emily used a sentimental quote to caption the post: “’There has never been, nor will there ever be, anything quite so special as the love between a mother and son’ -Anonymous 💙💙.”

Emily’s six-year-old daughter, Annabelle, and her stepdaughter Chanel also joined in the family photo shoot, as seen in more photos that Stephanie provided to HollywoodLife! While Emily radiated with happiness around her family, she also glowed from her recent fitness results! Emily had dropped about 15 pounds in Nov. 2019, which she EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon in New York City. And she was just getting started! “I hope to do like another 15 pounds once my hip gets better,” Emily told us, after undergoing hip replacement surgery in Oct. 2019.

Emily embarked on her new fitness journey after wrapping up filming for RHOC. With that out of the way, she reached out to a personal trainer who lived nearby. “I just asked if like she would help me cause I kind of was like lost as far as what to do. And she was great,” the mother of three gushed to HollywoodLife. “[The trainer] three times a week would meet me at 6:00 a.m. before my kids woke up and we would just walk hills and we would do push ups and sit ups and she did a lot of adjustments for my hips so that, you know, we did a lot of modifications and so I just, I could see the weight just slowly start to come off. Consistency.”

Emily gave fans a glimpse of her workouts after sharing a photo of herself stretching outside The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel on Jan. 30! The RHOC star looked ready to hit the pavement, hard, in yoga tights and athletic sneakers. Emily left a motivational speech in the post’s caption: “It’s such a testament to how anyone (regardless of circumstances) can accomplish anything they set their mind to with dedication, hard work, consistency and perseverance (and a true tough love mentor) if you want to make a difference in your life and your health start NOW.. right now!”