Renee Zellweger, 50, Wears Bright Blue Protective Gear During Grocery Store Outing

Renee Zellweger isn’t taking any precautions while picking up groceries amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Oscar winner donned a blue face mask as she made a supply run.

Academy Award-winner Renee Zellweger cut a casual figure when she was spotted picking up groceries in Los Angeles on April 3. The 50-year-old took warnings from health officials very seriously, as she donned a blue surgical face mask amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Renee rocked a loose-fitting blue sweater, black 3/4 leggings, and matching blue sneakers. The Texas native also represented her home state by wearing a Texas Longhorns baseball cap and pulled her dark blonde hair up into a messy bun. Wearing a face mask and dark black shades, the actress was practically unrecognizable as she exited celeb hotspot Erewhon Market in Calabasas.

She also took the extra precaution of holding wipes as she pushed her shopping cart into the parking lot. It’s hard to believe that just seven weeks ago, Renee was on stage accepting an Academy Award for her incredible turn as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. It was the fifth nomination, and second Oscar for the star who also won back in 2004 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cold Mountain. She’s truly a Hollywood icon!

The Bridget Jones’s Diary actress stunned on the Oscars carpet on Feb. 9 in a figure-hugging white gown by Armani Prive — she came dressed like a winner! Renee’s gorgeous white gown glittered under the lights on the red carpet and featured a subtle, diagonal sequin design and only one sleeve! The stunning one-shouldered gown looked absolutely flawless, and she allowed the dress to speak for itself, opting for almost no jewelry at all! Renee wore just one silver ring on her right hand, and kept her hair and makeup equally as minimal. She parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a low bun. The dress, which left her whole right arm exposed, showed off the actress’s incredible toned and tanned physique.

Renee’s portrayal of Judy Garland was simply incredible. The film was set in winter 1986 as Judy arrives in London to perform a 5-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It’s been 30 years since she rose to fame as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. As she prepares for the show, she battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans.