NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak: Why They Were Finally Ready To Reunite For Their Fans

‘RHOA’ stars NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann are back on good terms. The pair even attempted to reunite on Instagram Live amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were shocked when longtime rivals NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann announced they would go live together on Instagram on April 3. Although technical difficulties forced the reality stars to reschedule, fans of the duo were still super surprised. A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife exclusively that the reunion was all for the fans. “NeNe and Kim’s project was NeNe’s idea. NeNe was the one who picked up the phone and called Kim to do this project together and Kim was in,” the source dished. “They felt it was a good time. They’ve been talking about doing things together off and on over the years it just never panned out. They’re really doing it for the fans.”

The source added that the pair were excited for the opportunity to patch things up publicly, and there could be more livestreams to come in the future if all goes well. “They were laughing hysterically over the fact that they couldn’t figure it out but they were really ready,” they told HL, adding, “They’ll see how it goes before deciding if they want to do more.” Exciting! It’s unclear when the RHOA darlings will reschedule, however NeNe took to Twitter in the early hours of April 4 to explain the situation to fans. “Hi tweetie pies! It was an instagram glitch tonight which is totally outta me and @Kimzolciak control. We are rescheduling! Love you! We was so ready to have a fun time with you and cocktails.”

Before filming began on the Bravo series began in 2008, Kim and NeNe were super tight! However the pair hit a number of rough patches over the years, which was well-documented on the show, and they didn’t end things on good terms when Kim eventually departed RHOA. The pair were also meant to work on a separate Bravo project together that never got off the ground. Now that some time has passed, it seems the pair have cleared the air, and are trying to be mature about the situation.

NeNe has been a busy woman during the quarantine! She’s preparing to drop her new song, “[Come And Get This] Hunni” in collaboration with 5x certified gold and platinum recording artist, Lady Luck. She posted a video of herself and Lady Luck listening to their collaboration in the studio on April 3. The duo and a few pals danced to the upbeat track as Lady Luck held a bottle of alcohol in one hand and a champagne bottle in the other. “Imma show you how to get to the money HUNNI,” she captioned the clip. The full track will be released on April 12.