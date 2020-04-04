News
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Pumps The Brakes On Having Another Baby, Reveals She ‘Doesn’t Want’ A Sibling For Stormi Yet

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner talked about how having a sibling for her two-year-old daughter Stormi is not in her immediate future and explained why it may take some time before it happens in an Instagram Live on Apr. 4.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is not quite ready to become a mom-of-two just yet. The mother of two-year-old Stormi went on Instagram Live on Apr. 4 to help raise money for DoorDash’s Feeding America campaign and in the stream, she opened up about how having another child is something she’s not ready for at this stage in her life but she definitely wants more kids in the future. “I don’t want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” she said in the live video. “Pregnancy is just not a joke. It’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

In addition to revealing her future plan for kids, Kylie told viewers about the games she’s gotten for her baby girl, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, 27, while they’ve be in quarantine together. “I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” she happily said. “She’s been outside every day. I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid, she has no idea what’s going on in life. It’s amazing.”

Kylie has been making sure to keep her fans entertained by sharing various videos and pics of her mini-me while in quarantine and it’s been the cutest thing to see. On Apr. 2 she shared an adorable clip of Stormi watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on TV while eating some snacks and wearing pajamas with rainbows and clouds on them. A few days before that, she also shared a video of the tot running around while wearing angel wings over a pink top and matching pink leggings.

It’s great to know that Kylie and Stormi are making the most of their time at home as they join many Americans and people around the world in trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.