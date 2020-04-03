‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ Preview: Blaque Member Brandi Williams Shops For Her Wedding Dress

‘Bring It On’ star and Blaque member Brandi Williams goes shopping for her big day in this exclusive ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ preview. Her stylist and sister have very different views on what Brandi should wear.

Brandi Williams is getting ready to walk down the aisle! The actress and singer, who is best known for being a member of the girl group Blaque and for her role as Lafred in Bring It On, is trying to find a wedding dress in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 4 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. “On the red carpet, I love stuff to show off my figure. I try to keep it tight,” Brandi says. Her stylist, Troy Clinton, wants her to go for something different, like a ball gown or A-line gown.

Her sister, Shamari DeVoe, doesn’t agree about the ball gown for Brandi because she’s “very petite and she has a bangin’ body.” Brandi’s budget is around $3,500. “Shamari is definitely about what I want, so I love that,” Brandi admits. Troy is still pushing for Brandi to do something “different” and “unpredictable.”

“Troy is very adamant about keeping me out of my comfort zone,” Brandi continues. “I’m definitely worried that Troy is never giving up on the ball gown dreams.” He picks out one dress that Brand is convinced she won’t like. But, hey, you never know until you try it on!

Brandi and Shamari rose to fame in the popular girl group Blaque. Natina Reed was also a member until she was tragically killed when she was hit by a car in 2012. Brandi, Shamari, and Natina starred in the 2000 movie Bring It On as members of the Clovers cheerleading squad alongside Gabrielle Union. Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.