Khloe Kardashian Loses It After ‘Mob Wives’ Star Posts Breakdown Of Kim & Kourtney Fight

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s epic fight has everyone talking — including this ‘Mob Wives’ star! Drita D’Avanzo just brought the laughs in her epic breakdown that was better than the actual show!

You’d have to be living under a rock to have missed Kim and Kourtney Kardashian‘s massive blowout on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! Everyone seems to have an opinion on the altercation, including Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, 44! The VH1 star reposted the entire clip to her Instagram on Friday, April 3, narrated by with her own hilarious commentary, and Khloe Kardashian was living for it. “I freaking love you!!!!!…you are awesome! That made me laugh! 😘” Khloe, 35, exclaimed on the video, adding four heart emojis. “@khloekardashian love u right back girl❤️.. you can make believe breaking up my fights anytime😭,” Drita hilariously commented back.

Drita had us seriously cracking up with her take on the drama, which was better than watching the actual show! “Kourtney and Kim — if you did not see them fight, it’s the funniest thing you’ve ever seen in your life,” the Albanian-born personality began. “This is priceless. I don’t know why they’re fighting — who cares, it doesn’t matter. She probably stole her tanning cream and never returned it,” she joked. The fight actually happened because Kim threw shade at Kourtney over her work ethic, and said that her big sis doesn’t actually “do anything.” Kourt didn’t take kindly to the accusation, which led to the pair getting physical as Khloe attempted to intervene.

“Kourtney throws something at Kim — misses. Kim’s like, ‘B****, you crazy? That could have hit me in the face! My f******* doctor isn’t even around and you know that!’,” Drita continued, bringing all the laughs. The Staten Island native did, however, offer some props about Kim’s moves. “Kim looks like she’s hurtin’ somebody…throws an elbow punch and misses, but then kicks Kourtney. Her reflex is not bad — slaps like a 2 year old in a sandbox,” Drita complimented. We guess all that fitness is paying off?

Little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, was also on hand for the drama — and Drita was sure to give her a shout out. “Kendall is like, ‘OMG, I am dying to text Kylie and tell her what’s going on,'” Drita continued, as the camera landed on a shot of the shocked Stuart Weitzman model. “Kendall is like, ‘um, guys, this is getting dangerous and I have to model tomorrow’,” she quipped as Kendall got up to move away from the drama.

“Kim Kardashian slapped the f***k out of Kourtney, not once but twice — gave her a mom slap,” Drita concluded. “It was beautiful, I loved it. You guys gotta watch this.” She can say that again!