Tekashi 6ix9ine Looking Forward To ‘Second Start’ & Has Hired Security After Leaving Prison Early

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New York lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the rapper is ‘very happy to be out jail.’

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, was granted early release from prison on Thursday, April 2 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He will now serve the remaining four months of his sentence under home confinement and his attorney Lance Lazzaro told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tekashi is “very happy to be out of jail” and “looking forward to his future and having a second start.”

The New York criminal attorney also revealed that the 23-year-old rapper, who was branded a rat after he testified against his former crew the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, will not be getting any help from the feds when it comes to his security. Despite this, the rapper — born Daniel Hernandez — is taking precautions of his own. “He has his own security team that he is paying for,” Lance confirmed.

The Bushwick, NY native was scheduled to be released on July 31, completing his two year sentence. Despite having months left in prison, his lawyers were able to secure him a compassionate release as he suffers from chronic asthma, making him more vulnerable to deadly complications if he contracts COVID-19.

Tekashi’s release comes just a week after the United States Attorney General, William Barr, recommended the release of at-risk inmates to home confinement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. And, according to Tekashi’s attorney, this recommendation likely helped the rapper in his bid to get home early. “That came from the Attorney General himself,” Lance explained. “So, I think that that helped with respect to this application that we made. And I think that the judge is very cognizant of the fact that you can’t self quarantine in a prison environment.”

Tekashi’s attorney also stressed how critical the early release was for the rapper’s health. “If he had contracted the virus he would have serious significant health consequences,” Lance added.

The “BEBE” rapper was first arrested on firearms and racketeering charges in Nov. 2018 and initially faced 47 years in prison before he cut a deal: Tekashi agreed to plead guilty to nine charges and testify for the prosecution against his former crew, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, in order to bring down his sentence.

Before his arrest, Tekashi had a thriving music career — and his lawyer confirmed to HL that the rapper plans to continue making music. “He will be the one to announce that, not me,” Lance teased. Now that the “FEFE” rapper is on house arrest, he is allowed to have visitors — meaning he could get right back to the business of making hits. “I’m sure that everything will have to be approved through the probation department, but being under home confinement does not stop somebody from pursuing their career,” Lance continued. “He’s being monitored and supervised so everything has to be approved.”

As HollywoodLife readers know the star wrote songs while in prison, so fans may not have long to wait before he drops his next hit!