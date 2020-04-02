At Home With Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley: How They’re Caring For Baby Skylar, 8 mos.

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are making their health and baby girl, Skylar, their main focus while in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They shared with HollywoodLife what they’re binge watching, listening to, and how they’re staying fit!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, are sticking to a healthy, active schedule and giving their sweet little girl, Skylar, all the love and entertainment she needs! The former Real Housewives of Orange Country star, 41, and her sweet little family have been following the stay-at-home orders mandated by the state of California since the precaution was enacted. But that hasn’t stopped them from sticking to a schedule and finding a new normal in their life.

With an eight-month-old infant at home, life can get pretty hectic for Gretchen and Slade, 46. Thankfully, they’ve been able to turn to their at-home gym, helpful apps, and new entertainment (yes, even Love Is Blind) to keep them fully entertained and thriving amidst this uncertain time. Gretchen and Slade spilled all the details on what it’s like being at home EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife!