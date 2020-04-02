At Home With Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley: How They’re Caring For Baby Skylar, 8 mos.
Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are making their health and baby girl, Skylar, their main focus while in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They shared with HollywoodLife what they’re binge watching, listening to, and how they’re staying fit!
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, are sticking to a healthy, active schedule and giving their sweet little girl, Skylar, all the love and entertainment she needs! The former Real Housewives of Orange Country star, 41, and her sweet little family have been following the stay-at-home orders mandated by the state of California since the precaution was enacted. But that hasn’t stopped them from sticking to a schedule and finding a new normal in their life.
With an eight-month-old infant at home, life can get pretty hectic for Gretchen and Slade, 46. Thankfully, they’ve been able to turn to their at-home gym, helpful apps, and new entertainment (yes, even Love Is Blind) to keep them fully entertained and thriving amidst this uncertain time. Gretchen and Slade spilled all the details on what it’s like being at home EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife!
What are you binge watching during the quarantine? So we gave in and started watching Love Is Blind and could not stop watching it! Once we got so into it we stayed up until 4 AM, and we were both dying the next morning with a baby at home, but the show is just so good you want to keep watching it. We also love Altered Carbon, and any documentary on Netflix, like The Pharmacist which is so good, and I Am Killer which is also very good because they actually have a way of making you feel bad for the murderer & you think to yourself “how in the world am I feeling bad for this person who killed someone?”
What are your at home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on before? We did not over-hoard as mentioned, but we got diapers, wipes, some canned food, froze some dog food and enough toilet paper and paper towels to last us through the 15-day quarantine at least. Gretchen also went to Mother’s and got supplements like Silver Hydrosol (for immune support) super echinacea, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, & Vitamin B, we also put emergen-c in hot water and drink it because they say hot water helps push the virus to your stomach. BioReigns also developed a product called Bio Defense that we are taking as well, so we have an arsenal of goodies. We are a big supplement family over here.
