Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

At Home With Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley: How They’re Caring For Baby Skylar, 8 mos.

gretchen rossi slade smiley
Broadimage/Shutterstock
and

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are making their health and baby girl, Skylar, their main focus while in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They shared with HollywoodLife what they’re binge watching, listening to, and how they’re staying fit!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, are sticking to a healthy, active schedule and giving their sweet little girl, Skylar, all the love and entertainment she needs! The former Real Housewives of Orange Country star, 41, and her sweet little family have been following the stay-at-home orders mandated by the state of California since the precaution was enacted. But that hasn’t stopped them from sticking to a schedule and finding a new normal in their life.

With an eight-month-old infant at home, life can get pretty hectic for Gretchen and Slade, 46. Thankfully, they’ve been able to turn to their at-home gym, helpful apps, and new entertainment (yes, even Love Is Blind) to keep them fully entertained and thriving amidst this uncertain time. Gretchen and Slade spilled all the details on what it’s like being at home EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife!

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? So we gave in and started watching Love Is Blind and could not stop watching it! Once we got so into it we stayed up until 4 AM, and we were both dying the next morning with a baby at home, but the show is just so good you want to keep watching it. We also love Altered Carbon, and any documentary on Netflix, like The Pharmacist which is so good, and I Am Killer which is also very good because they actually have a way of making you feel bad for the murderer & you think to yourself “how in the world am I feeling bad for this person who killed someone?”

gretchen rossi
Gretchen Rossi and her daughter, Skylar (Courtesy of Gretchen Rossi)
What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? We are actually trying anything and everything to keep us away from the Oreos & ice cream although we have failed epically a couple times so far during quarantine. But we are taking our CBD lean from BioReigns, to keep our systems burning calories which you can find at  gretchen.bioreigns.com, and we are using a food delivery service called Fuel Bar (which you can find at www.fuelbarhealth.com) in order to have organic, grass fed, and healthy food delivered right to our front door, so we spend less time in the markets (which means less chance of getting the virus) and we don’t have to fight or worry about getting good healthy food, which also avoids us from feeling like we have to hoard anything or overbuy anything. It’s honestly one of the best things we have done for ourselves during this time.  
Lastly we thankfully have a home gym so we are doing as much as we can at home with weights or getting on the treadmill & elliptical. Gretchen uses a lot of the leg bands, and Slade uses his smith machine and rides his road bike outside. We try to get out of the house once a day and go on a family walk (which includes our two dogs) around the neighborhood to get some fresh air and sunshine & spend that time talking about what we are grateful for.

What are your at home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on before? We did not over-hoard as mentioned, but we got diapers, wipes, some canned food, froze some dog food and enough toilet paper and paper towels to last us through the 15-day quarantine at least. Gretchen also went to Mother’s and got supplements like Silver Hydrosol (for immune support) super echinacea, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, & Vitamin B, we also put emergen-c in hot water and drink it because they say hot water helps push the virus to your stomach. BioReigns also developed a product called Bio Defense that we are taking as well, so we have an arsenal of goodies. We are a big supplement family over here.

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? Right now we have been mainly listening to Disney’s songs, because of Baby Skylar, but we also are loving podcasts (for instance, Knot Too Taboo & anything from Tony Robbins ) and just love soothing music, like a group called Haven & also a lot of worship music from Hillsong and Elevation. That is really helping keep our spirits lifted during this time, as well as listening to our Pastor (Rick Warren) on-line.

Much like Gretchen, Slade and Skylar, there are plenty of stars who are safely staying at home with their families, just like we hope you are! Check out more to see how the stars are doing at home!