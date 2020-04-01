Nikki Bella’s got the moves! The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a crop top while finding her ‘inner Shakira’ in a new video.

Artem Chigvintsev, 37, must be so proud! Nikki Bella, 36, posted a cute video GIF of herself dancing while wearing a crop top and long, flowy skirt. She bared her growing baby bump in the casual and relaxing outfit. “As I find my inner @shakira head to my IG stories to hear more about the Total Bellas Season Premiere Social Distancing Party Contest!” the DWTS alum captioned her Instagram video.

On the same day as her little dance party, Nikki took her Instagram followers through her day in quarantine on her Instagram Stories. She revealed her morning workout hike and what she eats in a day. She didn’t hide anything from her followers. Nikki posted a quick video of herself vacuuming the house. At the end of the day, she posted a sweet photo of Artem, who sweetly cooked dinner for her!

Nikki has been quarantined with fiance Artem, sister Brie Bella, 36, and niece Birdie, 2. The sisters are next-door neighbors and have been spending a lot of time together. “We literally have zero property line, so having each other’s company and support and staying positive really helps, but it’s a time when everything is so uncertain,” Brie said on The Talk. The sisters cook dinner “most nights” and get together for coffee every morning. Nikki admitted that they haven’t “fought yet!”

The Total Bellas star has been getting creative with passing the time while stuck inside. She was filming something when she came across her WWE outfit. Nikki squeezed into the tight outfit and put her bare 20-week baby bump on full display. “What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this!” she captioned the Instagram photo. “At least I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts… oh how life has already changed!”