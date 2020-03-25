Nikki Bella Squeezes Into Her Iconic Wrestling Outfit With Baby Bump: ‘Never Thought You’d See This’

Nikki Bella couldn’t get over ‘how life has already changed’ when she donned her classic WWE wrestling outfit at 20 weeks pregnant and posted the look on Instagram!

At 20 weeks pregnant, Nikki Bella can still rock her WWE wrestling look! The recent Hall of Fame inductee, 36, took to Instagram on March 24 to show her roughly nine million followers that, yes, her iconic outfit still fits! Nikki posed up for her mirror selfie donned in her black and red outfit, featuring knee-high socks with her name written on them, red sneakers, and tiny shorts with a detailed red and black bustier top. Wearing her matching hat slightly askew on her straight, raven-black hair, Nikki posed proudly showing off her growing belly! Of course, Nikki was just as impressed as her fans that she could still rock the ensemble, and shared her excitement in the caption!

“What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this,” Nikki began the caption to her post. “At least I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts… oh how life has already changed,” she finished the accompanying words to her post with a few emojis and the hashtags “20 weeks” and “fearless baby.”

But Nikki has always been pretty fearless, whether she is inside the wrestling ring or out of it! More recently, Nikki has proudly been showing off her baby bump, as she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, excitedly await the newest member to their little family! Whether she’s been out shopping or just spending the day with her love, Nikki has been featuring her baby bump for everyone to see. On March 15, the WWE pro took to Instagram to share a string of photos where she donned a sexy black bikini. Nicki, who has been quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, took in the beaming California sun while relaxing poolside and loving on her man.

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” Nikki captioned the post on Instagram. “Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.” As Nikki continues to take care of herself and her unborn little one, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!