Stop trying to kill Larry David! The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star told all the ‘idiots’ who are potentially spreading the deadly coronavirus to stop ignoring this ‘fantastic opportunity’ to stay home and catch up on some quality TV time.

“Hello, I’m Larry David,” said the comedy icon in a video posted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s @CAgovernor account on Mar. 31. Larry, 72, had a message to all those who aren’t taking the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic seriously: stop being stupid, and turn on your TV! “I basically want to address the idiots out there — you know who you are — you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me — I have nothing to do with you, and I’ll never see you. But let’s say, other old people, who might be your relatives, who the hell knows!”

The Seinfeld co-creator also told people that instead of going outside and risk spreading the coronavirus, there is a much better use of their time. “The problem is, you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV,” he said. “I don’t know how you’re passing that up. Maybe because you’re not that bright.” Larry also said that anyone who has ever seen Curb Your Enthusiasm knows that “nothing good ever comes from going outside,” and those who haven’t seen Curb should…probably stay home and binge-watch the entire series.

“There’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be,” continued Larry. “Go home, watch TV. That’s my advice to you. Don’t see anyone. Except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency. Let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that’s it.” So, there you go. Don’t pass up a chance to keep Larry David alive while catching up on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and that Tiger King series that everyone is talking about.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Don’t expect President Donald Trump to marathon Curb Your Enthusiasm anytime soon. Though the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak seems, at times, so nonsensical and absurd that it might have come out of a rejected episode of Curb, Donald probably isn’t a Larry David fan after what went down earlier in 2020.

In the new season of Curb, Larry’s character started wearing a “Make America Great” cap, reasoning that MAGA-fans are so loathsome that people would leave him alone. Trump, on Feb. 10, retweeted a clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm, thinking that Larry was actually praising his movement. Perhaps Donald should take Larry’s advice and stay home to watch TV?