Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Shares Her Fears After Doctor Pushes For Her To Be Induced

Kailyn Lowry, 28, may experience a birth unlike one she’s ever had. The mother of three — and soon to be four — confessed her worries about kick-starting her delivery earlier than expected to Twitter fans on March 31. The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of a lion plushie and a sonogram photo of her unborn baby’s stompers, writing, “little feet. New doctor is pushing for induction. I’ve never been induced & had smooth labor & deliveries. Experiences??”

Induction means labor contractions are started early for various reasons: the expecting mother is overdue, she has a complication due to an underlying health condition, or even if her commute to the hospital is too far, according to What To Expect. Kailyn didn’t specify why her doctor is encouraging induction, though.

Kailyn’s open question to fans also means that her Twitter is finally public again! The MTV star switched it to a private account after online trolls criticized her following the announcement of her fourth pregnancy on Feb. 4. She didn’t disclose the father of this baby, after already facing misogynistic criticism for welcoming her three kids Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, with three different dads (Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez). So, Kailyn blocked out the unnecessary hate!

Kailyn has kept her Instagram page open to fans, though! She even shared an intimate selfie of her baby bump on March 23, wearing just a black sports bra and underwear. “I’M HAVING A GIRL!” Kailyn wrote under the photo, which was a bit confusing, considering that she had previously confirmed the future arrival of a baby boy. However, the caption has since changed to read, “Baby boy showing off #no4 #babyboy.” From her Instagram captions to announcements like the one above, Kailyn knows how to keep us on our toes throughout her fourth pregnancy journey!