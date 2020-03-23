‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Intimate New Baby Bump Photo — See Sexy Selfie

Kailyn Lowry posed in a black lingerie set to reveal her growing bun in the oven. The pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ star also had a big ‘SURPRISE’ for fans!

Kailyn Lowry, 28, had a major announcement for her Instagram fans on March 23. To break the news, the Teen Mom 2 star stripped down to a comfy black sports bra and underwear to bare her baby bump for a photo, and made her big announcement in the caption. “I’M HAVING A GIRL!” Kailyn wrote, adding the hashtag “#SURPRISE.”

Surprise is the right word, because Kailyn has been talking about a baby boy for weeks! She shared a clip from her gender reveal party filled with blue streamers on Feb. 11. Then, exactly one month later, she shared a photo of her sonogram and captioned it, “Had a date with baby boy today.” So, it’s unclear if Kailyn was simply posting clickbait — she also encouraged fans to check out the link in her bio, which led to a article from The Hollywood Gossip that also confirmed she’s expecting a boy.

However, Kailyn’s gender selection appointment was mentioned in the very same article! Kailyn revealed this special doctor’s trip during an Instagram Q&A on March 19, after a fan asked, “Honestly. Truthfully. Aren’t you annoyed you’re not having a girl?” Kailyn has long voiced her wish to welcome a daughter, after already bringing three sons into the world: Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2. However, Kailyn replied, “I’m not annoyed, lol! But I did talk t my doctor about gender selection [at] my last [appointment].”

Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy has been quite a roller coaster. After revealing she’s expecting once again on Feb. 4, she was soon met with cruel backlash. The hate even forced the MTV star to defend herself! In a lengthy Instagram message shared on March 6, Kailyn clapped back by saying she doesn’t “seek men out” or “sleep around,” adding, “My kids know their dads. I ask them for nothing.”