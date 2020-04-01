Feuds
Hollywood Life

Jeffree Star, 34, Claps Back At Mason Disick, 10, After ‘KUWTK’ Star Says He’s ‘Spoiled AF’

Evening Writer

Jeffree Star, known for his taste for luxury, reminded Mason Disick that he once only had ‘$500.’ The YouTuber wasn’t happy after Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son called him out!

Jeffree Star may have just bought a $14.6 million mansion and have a fleet of pink supercars, but doesn’t want you to call him “spoiled AF.” This is the label Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old son, Mason Disick, gave the 34-year-old YouTuber during an Instagram Live session that a fan shared a recording of on April 1 [SEEN HERE]. Mason was talking to Addison Rae, 19, — they’ve collaborated on TikToks together in the past — when he told her, “Jeffree Star is like, spoiled AF.”

Addison had nothing to say to that, but Jeffree did! “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago…Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon! ⭐,” Jeffree reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet on April 1, according to a screengrab that Twitter user @kodeetyler shared. On the very same day, Jeffree announced he’d be giving away $5,000 to three lucky people. However, some fans questioned the fact that Jeffree composed a clapback for a 10-year-old child.

Jeffree’s assertion of being “self-made” also draws to mind the controversy that Mason’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, found herself in! She faced backlash fter being called the “youngest self-made billionaire ever” by Forbes Magazine in March of 2019, but it’s unclear if Jeffree was also sneaking in a diss towards Kylie. He did, however, retweet Dictionary.com’s definition of “self-made” at the time — which was very apparent shade towards the Kylie Cosmetics CEO!

Mason hasn’t been afraid to drop names on social media! The 10-year-old caused just as much commotion for saying Kylie isn’t back together with Travis Scott, 27, in another Instagram Live session on March 24, a subject that his family had been mum about.

Kourtney immediately deleted her son’s account afterwards, explaining in her own Instagram Live session that Mason “didn’t ask” for her or Scott’s permission to make his public Instagram debut. “I think on Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is comments…People can be so mean,” the Poosh boss explained. Kourtney doesn’t appear to have qualms over Mason being on TikTok, though. Just one day after Kourtney revealed why she wants Mason OFF Instagram, he launched a TikTok Q&A with his fans! At just 10 years old, Mason has already starred in TikToks with David DoBrik, stirred the pot by responding to family rumors, and now, has entered his first celebrity feud.