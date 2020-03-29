Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her Boys Saint, 4, And Psalm, 10 Mos, As They Cuddle Up In Bed

Kim Kardashian is loving self-quarantining with her kiddos, and posted the sweetest snap with her sons Saint and Psalm. Too cute!

Kim Kardashian is having the best time with her kids Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 Mos. The 39-year-old mom is quarantined with her family in Los Angeles amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and took to Instagram on March 28 to share the cutest pic with her sons cuddling in bed together. “My boys,” she captioned the adorable snap, which showed big bro Saint grabbing little Psalm’s head. Saint wore a navy blue sweater, and his little brother donned a fluffy white onesie with a matching bib, as he wore a massive smile on his face.

Fans commented on how much the duo looked like Kim’s late father Robert Kardashian. “Wow! He looks like your dad Kim,” one follower wrote. Thousands of other fans dropped heart emojis in the comments and noted how adorable the boys looked together. “So handsome,” one fan wrote. Earlier in the week, Kim cozied up with the entire family, including hubby Kanye West, 42, and her daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2. The party of six cozied up on the couch together in the cute family photo while the KKW Beauty founder took to her Twitter to ask how her followers were holding up.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!” Kim took center stage in the pic where she held onto her youngest child in an orange jacket with her wavy hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Kanye and the other three could be seen watching either television or a movie in the background with each bringing their own fashion game during their day inside.

Their eldest child North rocked an all-white look where her hair appeared to have gone all the way down her back. Chicago sported orange pajamas while Saint dressed in all black. The “Monster” rapper could barely be seen in the pic as his kids swarmed all around him but he did appear to be dressed in something yellow. Fans lined up Kim’s comments section with ideas on how to keep her children upbeat and happy amid being quarantined with one suggesting that they ask each kid to tell a story!