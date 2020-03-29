Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In Sexy Lingerie & Reveals She Finally Washed Her Hair After 2 Weeks

Elizabeth Hurley is SO relatable. The British beauty revealed she just washed her hair for the first time in two weeks, and she is all of us.

Elizabeth Hurley revealed she just washed her hair for the first time after 11 days in isolation — but she still looks flawless! The 54-year-old bombshell took to Instagram to share a racy snap of herself quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak, while wearing lingerie. “Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post,” she captioned the March 28 snap. “In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space. As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79 year old mother and her sister- also in her late 70’s- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems.”

The Elizabeth joked that she wasn’t just busy keeping everyone safe, but also keeping everyone fed. “We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news #stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes,” she added. The brunette beauty stunned in a black and white lacy mini dress with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. She posed beside a marble bust in her house, which was also decorated with a gold angel statue as she showed off her freshly washed hair, and dark eye makeup.

Her fans commented on how inspiring her actions were, taking care of a number of at-risk family members and friends. “Admirable for your strength. Keep going cause not going is not an option,” one follower wrote, while another fan sent love from the U.S, “Stay healthy. I’m sending some California sunshine to you.”

The U.K has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson broke the news in a video on Twitter, explaining that he had developed “mild symptoms” of the virus (a fever and persistent cough) over the past 24 hours. “I am working from home, I am self-isolating and that is entirely the right thing to do,” Johnson said.