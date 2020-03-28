Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania, 15, Pranks Her In Epic Self-Isolation Video

Teresa Giudice and her daughters are keeping busy while in isolation. Milania decided to pass the time by pulling a hilarious prank on her mom.

Teresa Giudice has brightened up our news feeds with a hilarious video showing her daughter Melania, 15, pulling an epic prank. The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on March 27 to share the funny clip while self-isolating with her four daughters amid the coronavirus outbreak. “This is my Friday night! @milania_giudice356 got me too 😂😱💦,” she captioned the clip, which showed Melania asking her mom a series of questions. “What sounds does a pig make,” she asks, to which her mom responds “oink.” The prankster then asked what sounds a horse, dog, and cat make, prompting Teresa to respond with “neigh”, “woof”, and “meow”. Melania then asks “what sound does a whale make?” while taking a sip from her cup of water. A puzzled Teresa asks, “a whale?” but is quickly cut off at her daughter spits out her water right into her moms face!

Teresa was SO surprised by the prank! She laughed before exclaiming, “Argh I’m gonna kill you, Melania.” The mom-of-four looked super laid back in the clip, wearing a black tee and black pants, with her brown tresses falling down her back and her face totally makeup-free. Fans were quick to comment on how stunning the RHONJ star looked without makeup, dropping heart eye emojis in the comments section. Her reality TV co-star Dolores Catania wrote, “Awww your having such a good time with your girls,” while her ex-hubby Joe Giudice commented, “Miss you all right now more than ever buddy ❤️❤️❤️,” while isolating in Italy.

Teresa recently revealed she no longer felt the chemistry she once had with Joe when they reunited in Italy in Nov. 2019. She didn’t hold back the truth during part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, which Bravo shared a sneak-peek clip of on March 16. “Were you attracted to him when you saw him?,” host Andy Cohen asked, to which Teresa bluntly said, “No.”

Teresa and Joe, who had been physically apart for four years before the reunion, didn’t even test out the sparks in bed together! “Did you have sex with him in Italy?,” Andy asked, pressing on. Again, Teresa said, “No.” She could thank their youngest daughter Adriana, 10, for helping the parents avoid any potential awkwardness, by sleeping in bed with her mom every night.