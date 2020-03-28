Kelly Osbourne Visits Parents Ozzy & Sharon For First Time Since Stay At Home Order: See Emotional Pic

Kelly Osbourne shared a devastating Instagram photo that showed her hanging out with her parents, Sharon and Ozzy, while having to wear face masks and stay feet away from them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Osbourne, 35, took to Instagram on Mar. 26 to post a photo that put a spotlight on the heartbreaking situation the coronavirus pandemic has been putting her and her family in. The doting daughter visited her parents Ozzy Osbourne, 71, and Sharon Osbourne, 67, for the first time after being away from them for almost three weeks since a stay at home order was put into place and she shared a pic all three of them took together after reuniting. In the photo, all three of them can be seen wearing face masks as they all sit at least six feet away from each other around a pool. Kelly is holding up two peace signs with her hand in the snapshot and is wearing a shirt that has her dad’s face and name on it.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!!” Kelly captioned the post. “Even though i did not get to hug them…. at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe.”

In addition to the photo, Kelly shared a screenshot of a text message from her dad. “It was so loverly seeing you today. Toodles. It breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug,” it read. Ozzy’s message comes after he’s been very careful to not get the coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly throughout the world, with the U.S. having the most cases. He has encountered many health issues over the past year, including having flu complications, which he had to be hospitalized for in Feb. 2019. Just months after that, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which means he’s at high risk to get a serious case of the coronavirus if it’s spread to him due to the underlying condition.

We’re wishing Kelly and her family well during this difficult time and we’re glad they’re all doing taking the necessary precautions to keep each other healthy.