Donald Trump Reportedly Called Alex Rodriguez For Advice On Coronavirus & Fans Bug Out

Alex Rodriguez, a…Coronavirus expert? Apparently, Donald Trump thinks so — and reportedly reached to the retired baseball pro for his thoughts!

Donald Trump, 73, has every resource at his fingertips when it comes to guiding the country through the Coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t stop the President from reportedly reaching out to Alex Rodriguez, 44, to get his thoughts on what to do next. “Multiple sources tell @ABC Pres. Trump turned to former Yankee Alex Rodriguez for advice this week,” a tweet from ABC News reporter CeFaan Kim read on Friday, Mar. 27. “A source close to Rodriguez described the call as ‘pleasant’ adding that Trump was seeking thoughts from ARod about the coronavirus response,” the New York City based reporter added.

The bizarre report immediately threw A-Rod fans — and, well, the general Twittersphere — for a loop. “Who needs Fauci when you have ARod,” @Lorelei_CA hilariously posted, referencing Dr. Anthony Fauci, 79, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Relax! It’s not like he has ready access to the best virologists, epidemiologists, medical experts, homeland security experts or SANITY. A-Rod was the only one to talk to,” @keuric joked back.

Others didn’t seem opposed to Trump reaching out to another celebrity, but felt there was a better choice to be made. “What Kanye wasn’t available?” @StanKopiyka hilariously posted, suggesting that Trump supporter Kanye West may have some sound advice, while @AdamRichman reminded the Twitterworld that “ANY Yankee fan knows you go to B24, Bernie or Jeter!” Noted for next time.

Multiple sources tell @ABC Pres. Trump turned to former Yankee Alex Rodriguez for advice this week. A source close to Rodriguez described the call as “pleasant” adding that Trump was seeking thoughts from ARod about the coronavirus response. — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 28, 2020

While Alex is a legend in the MLB world as a 14x All-Star, in addition to setting a slew of other records, his qualifications to advise on the Coronavirus are questionable. After graduating high school from Miami’s Westminster Christian School, he had plans to continue playing baseball for the Miami of Florida. His stellar record, however, got him recruited to the Seattle Mariners in 1993 at just 17-years-old — and the rest is history!

Dafuq he call A Rod for? ANY Yankee fan knows you go to Bernie or Jeter! hope you, the wife and kids are safe! — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) March 28, 2020

Donald has seemingly been looking to an interesting cross-section of people for advice on the pandemic lately, including his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, 26. The Georgetown Law School student incorrectly tweeted an infographic that suggested Americans should only self-isolate for only eight days. “We all must do our part to #SlowTheSpread!” her tweet, posted on Mar. 24, read. The tweet came the same day that the President said he wanted things back to normal by April 12 due to Easter. In particular, Trump said that he wanted to see “packed churches all over our country” — despite what top doctors are advising.