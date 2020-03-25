‘Total Bellas’ Preview: Daniel Reveals He & Brie Have Had ‘No Luck’ Getting Pregnant Again

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have been working on baby #2 and it hasn’t been easy. Daniel talks about their pregnancy struggles in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Total Bellas’ season 5 premiere.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are ready to expand their family and give little Birdie a sibling. “Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby #2 but so far no luck,” Daniel says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Total Bellas season 5 premiere, airing April 2 at 9 p.m. on E! “I mean, we’re old. So I don’t expect it to happen right away. and it took us a couple months to get pregnant with Birdie.” Daniel and Brie’s daughter is now 2 years old.

Daniel asks Birdie whether or not she’d want a baby brother or baby sister. She wants a little brother! “Daddy wants a boy just to keep his name going,” Brie says. Daniel says that’s not entirely the case. He just says it would be “nice because we don’t have any other men.”

Daniel and Brie eventually do get pregnant with their second child. Brie announced she and Daniel were expecting in Jan. 2020. Brie revealed the exciting news with her sister Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiance and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The Bella Twins are pregnant together! They will be giving birth to their babies later this year.

The synopsis for Total Bellas season 5 reads: “The Bella Twins are back and better than ever. Nicole’s steamy romance with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they’re moving too fast. Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement about the future of their family. The Bella family is shocked by an unexpected loss.” Total Bellas season 5 will air Thursday at 9 p.m. on E!