See Pics
Hollywood Life

Christopher Meloni, 58, Shows Off Insane Six-Pack As He Poses In His ‘Quarantine Kilt’: See Pic

Christopher Meloni
REX/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a day at the gym before heading to the Dermatology office. JLO and A-Rod look casual for the outing as they don't seem that bothered by the threat of the Coronavirus. *Shot on March 15, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City.Emily was makeup free and looked downcast on the eve of Governor Cuomo shutting down New York City due to Coronavirus. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Sebastian Bear-McClard,Colombo Ref: SPL5158289 220320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free Kate Hudson steps out for a walk around her neighborhood as the Coronavirus quarantine hits LA. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell are pure joy while walking their adorable dog in Beverly Hills, amid coronavirus outbreak quarantines throughout the land. Lily looks casual in an army green coat, blue Nike sweatpants, and Van's. *Shot on March 19, 2020* Pictured: Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

What better way to pass the time while social distancing than by staring at Christopher Meloni’s abs? The ‘SVU’ star was thoughtful enough to share two pics with his fans, wearing nothing but his ‘quarantine kilt!’

Christopher Meloni is giving the people what they want — nay, need — during these trying times. The 58-year-old looks just as incredible as he did during his days of playing Detective Elliot Stabler on Law and Order: SVU. It’s been nine years since the actor last stepped foot into the SVU squad room, but he’s still in fighting shape. He showed off his chiseled abs on Twitter after a fan asked him politely for a selfie to get them through the stay-at-home order. Christopher complied on March 23, sharing two photos of himself wearing what he calls his “quarantine kilt.”

In the first photo, the Happy! star is only wearing the kilt and socks while standing in a hotel room. That six-pack is obviously the focus of this piece of art. In the second pic, he’s wearing a frilly blouse tucked into the kilt, and a pair of red tinted sunglasses. He cheekily captioned the photoset, “With glasses or without?” He knows what he’s doing. Christopher got plenty of adoring responses to his tweet (which you can see below) immediately after posting. “I could go either way but more importantly what’s your work out reggie?” his friend and Wet Hot American Summer co-star, Ken Marino tweeted.

“GREAT i just got PREGNANT,” one fan wrote. “Without the kilt,” another fan helpfully suggested. “Oohhh, you asked about the glasses, my bad.” No response from Mariska Hargitay yet, unfortunately.

Christopher gave fans another glimpse at his… anatomy… while filming Happy! in 2018. The actor was walking around New York City pantsless, giving the street a complete look at his butt! What a time to be alive.