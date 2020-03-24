Christopher Meloni, 58, Shows Off Insane Six-Pack As He Poses In His ‘Quarantine Kilt’: See Pic

What better way to pass the time while social distancing than by staring at Christopher Meloni’s abs? The ‘SVU’ star was thoughtful enough to share two pics with his fans, wearing nothing but his ‘quarantine kilt!’

Christopher Meloni is giving the people what they want — nay, need — during these trying times. The 58-year-old looks just as incredible as he did during his days of playing Detective Elliot Stabler on Law and Order: SVU. It’s been nine years since the actor last stepped foot into the SVU squad room, but he’s still in fighting shape. He showed off his chiseled abs on Twitter after a fan asked him politely for a selfie to get them through the stay-at-home order. Christopher complied on March 23, sharing two photos of himself wearing what he calls his “quarantine kilt.”

In the first photo, the Happy! star is only wearing the kilt and socks while standing in a hotel room. That six-pack is obviously the focus of this piece of art. In the second pic, he’s wearing a frilly blouse tucked into the kilt, and a pair of red tinted sunglasses. He cheekily captioned the photoset, “With glasses or without?” He knows what he’s doing. Christopher got plenty of adoring responses to his tweet (which you can see below) immediately after posting. “I could go either way but more importantly what’s your work out reggie?” his friend and Wet Hot American Summer co-star, Ken Marino tweeted.

“GREAT i just got PREGNANT,” one fan wrote. “Without the kilt,” another fan helpfully suggested. “Oohhh, you asked about the glasses, my bad.” No response from Mariska Hargitay yet, unfortunately.

Christopher gave fans another glimpse at his… anatomy… while filming Happy! in 2018. The actor was walking around New York City pantsless, giving the street a complete look at his butt! What a time to be alive.