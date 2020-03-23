Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Beverly & Adam Are Forced To Perform Pee-Wee’s Iconic ‘Tequila’ Dance

THE GOLDBERGS - "Vacation" - Before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure on the seventh season premiere of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Harbaugh)MICKEY MOUSE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN, HAYLEY ORRANTIA, SAM LERNER, TROY GENTILE, MINNIE MOUSE
THE GOLDBERGS - "Schmoopie's Big Adventure" - Mother and son have a bonding experience when Beverly buys a bicycle for Adam just like the one from "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," while Barry and Erica turn Murray's furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, SEAN GIAMBRONE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN, TROY GENTILE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) TROY GENTILE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Beverly and Adam are looking for his new bike and run into Johnny Atkins in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Goldbergs.’ Johnny has some information, but he’s not going to give it up easily.

Beverly and Adam are on a quest to find the bike that she bought him that looks like Pee-Wee Herman’s legendary bicycle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 23 episode of The Goldbergs. They come across Johnny Atkins and he admits that the bicycle looks “familiar.” Adam demands to know where his bike is. “I’m inclined to help you find your Pee-Wee bike, but I’m going to need a favor first,” Johnny tells Adam. Oh, boy. This should be good.

What does Johnny want? He wants Adam to do Pee-Wee’s dance to The Champs song “Tequila” from the movie, of course. Adam refuses but Johnny isn’t taking no for an answer. He also wants Adam’s “foxy mom” to do it as well. “We’re not dancing for you,” Adam says. Beverly chimes in, “Come on, it’ll be fun, sweetie. Hey, look, I’m already on the picnic table.” Beverly’s ready to roll!

Johnny stresses that Adam has to dance or he’s not getting the bike. Adam realizes that has no choice. Adam and Beverly perform the “Tequila” dance in front of Johnny and it’s incredible. Talk about an iconic mother-son duo! When it’s over, Beverly tells Johnny she had “so much fun.” She’s ready to dance to “When A Man Loves A Woman” next. “No more mother-son dancing,” Adam says.

The synopsis for the March 25 episode reads: “Mother and son have a bonding experience when Beverly buys a bicycle for Adam just like the one from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, while Barry and Erica turn Murray’s furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.