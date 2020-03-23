‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Beverly & Adam Are Forced To Perform Pee-Wee’s Iconic ‘Tequila’ Dance

Beverly and Adam are looking for his new bike and run into Johnny Atkins in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Goldbergs.’ Johnny has some information, but he’s not going to give it up easily.

Beverly and Adam are on a quest to find the bike that she bought him that looks like Pee-Wee Herman’s legendary bicycle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 23 episode of The Goldbergs. They come across Johnny Atkins and he admits that the bicycle looks “familiar.” Adam demands to know where his bike is. “I’m inclined to help you find your Pee-Wee bike, but I’m going to need a favor first,” Johnny tells Adam. Oh, boy. This should be good.

What does Johnny want? He wants Adam to do Pee-Wee’s dance to The Champs song “Tequila” from the movie, of course. Adam refuses but Johnny isn’t taking no for an answer. He also wants Adam’s “foxy mom” to do it as well. “We’re not dancing for you,” Adam says. Beverly chimes in, “Come on, it’ll be fun, sweetie. Hey, look, I’m already on the picnic table.” Beverly’s ready to roll!

Johnny stresses that Adam has to dance or he’s not getting the bike. Adam realizes that has no choice. Adam and Beverly perform the “Tequila” dance in front of Johnny and it’s incredible. Talk about an iconic mother-son duo! When it’s over, Beverly tells Johnny she had “so much fun.” She’s ready to dance to “When A Man Loves A Woman” next. “No more mother-son dancing,” Adam says.

The synopsis for the March 25 episode reads: “Mother and son have a bonding experience when Beverly buys a bicycle for Adam just like the one from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, while Barry and Erica turn Murray’s furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.