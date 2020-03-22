Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Starting YouTube Videos ASAP Amid Her Show Being On Hiatus

Talk show host Wendy Williams has revealed she will be returning to our screens amid the COVID-19 outbreak — and it will be on YouTube.

Wendy Williams is ready to get back to work! The talk show host took to Instagram on March 22 to update fans on how her quarantine is going, and let slip that she’ll be returning to our screens — this time, on YouTube. “I’m trying to stay calm. I walked downstairs & stepped in throw up! I know EXACTLY who did it! Myway loves to play with rubber bands & there was a rubber band mix in which means she swallowed!,” Wendy captioned the snap, featuring a drawing of herself meditating. “I keep telling them this is not the time to act a fool. Btw I’m gonna start YouTube tmrw evening,” she added, with the hashtags, “#socialdistancing #meditation #calm.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Wendy’s rep for comment on the matter.

Earlier in the week, HL reported that the 55-year-old was “weighing her options” after The Wendy Williams Show halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Wendy knows this hiatus is for the safety of everybody involved so of course she supports the decision,” an insider told HL exclusively. “But she is using her social platform to continue connecting with her audience and has been throwing the idea around of perhaps doing something from home. Nobody knows for sure how long this is going to go on for and anything is possible in terms of weighing their options right now.”

Meanwhile, the daytime diva – who got her start as a disc jockey – has been flooding her social media with updates from inside her apartment as she’s social distancing like the rest of us. “Wendy is so used to being surrounded by hundreds of people every day, doing her show, and sticking to a tight schedule for so many years that it’s been a bit of an adjustment being quarantined right now but she’s handling it as well as the rest of us,” the source added.

As we reported earlier, Wendy said she’s willing to “risk it” all for her TV return during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on March 20 after explaining how she learned that her show would be going on hiatus. “I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.’ But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time, and I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight,” she explained to Dr. Oz.