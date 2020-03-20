Lala Kent: How The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Feels About 50 Cent’s Cruel New Diss

50 Cent continues to troll Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett, especially after the couple decided to postpone their April nuptials. Lala, who usually hits back at the rapper, isn’t concerned about him this time, and here’s why.

Lala Kent isn’t letting 50 Cent‘s behavior get to her after he made a lewd comment about her April 18th wedding, which has since been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. After the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, and her fiance, Randall Emmett revealed the news on March 19, the Power actor, 44, reacted and said, “Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway.” — Yet, Lala’s not fazed.

“She’s not paying any attention to what 50, or anybody else, has to say about her and Randall postponing their wedding,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Her only focus right now is on doing what’s in the best interest for the safety and health of their family, and for their guests.”

While Lala was looking forward to having her dream wedding, she knows they made the right call. “Right now they have to do what’s right and that is to postpone things for the time being,” the source admitted. “Lala knows that everything happens for a reason. They will tie the knot when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, a second source weighed in on the 50’s actions. “He’s going to continue to drag Randall and Lala over and over again because he loves getting under their skin,” the insider said, noting that 50 continues to troll Lala and Randall because “he knows it will bother them.”

The rapper and produce have previous issues from failed business partnership, in which 50 alleged that Randall owed him $1 million. 50 also took aim at Lala in past social media posts. He later admitted that he received, to which fans thought 50 was on good terms with the couple.

News of Lala and Randall’s postponed nuptials first surfaced during her VPR co-star, Jax Taylor’s Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 17. During the live, he claimed the couple’s wedding was still on, but in a more toned down celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ll be accompanying them to the courthouse,” Jax said, adding, “Don’t worry, everybody is still getting married.”

However, Lala and Randall set the record straight in a formal statement on March 18.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple tells People. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Randall proposed to Lala in September 2018 during her birthday getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They have not yet announced a future wedding date.