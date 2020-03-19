OG Destiny’s Child Member LeToya Luckett Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Announcement 

LeToya Luckett is pregnant! The former Destiny’s Child member showed off her growing baby bump in a new post on Instagram on March 19! She gushed over how grateful she is to be pregnant with baby No. 2!

Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett-Walker! The Destiny’s Child alum is pregnant with her second child, she announced with a photo of her baby bump on Thursday afternoon (seen here). LeToya tagged her husband, Tommicus Walker in the post, hinting that he may have taken the stunning beachside snap.

“Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle ❤️✨🥰,” LeToya, 39, captioned her post, which showed her standing barefoot over looking the ocean. The singer, who rested her right hand on her pregnant belly, looked beautiful in a white dress.

Xscape alum Tameka “Tiny” Harris shared a loving message, writing, “Awe congratulations lady!!!” Ludacris added a few “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” emojis, to which LeToya replied, “Round 2 bro.” June Ambrose also showed love in the comments, writing, “Congrats darling! Game time part two.”

LeToya’s husband expressed his excitement, adding, “Told y’all we were going back/back… thank you God,” with a red heart emoji. The proud dad posted the same photo of his wife to his personal Instagram page.

“Thank you God for blessing my wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name,” he caption the photo. “P.S. I told ya’ll I was going back/back like a sprinter.”

LeToya and Tommicus are already parents to daughter, Gianna. The couple celebrated her first birthday in January with a beautiful winter-themed party.

LeToya is known being one of the founding members of Destiny’s Child, the ’90s supergroup made up of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson. She was member of the R&B girl group with which she won two Grammy Awards, from 1993-2000, before launching her solo career.